We are a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit organization
dedicated to promoting art and art education, while providing resources to remove barriers to creativity.
Join us in making a difference today.
We believe that creativity knows no bounds.
Our mission is to provide a vibrant space where artists collaborate, cultural heritage thrives, and the community comes together to celebrate the diverse artistic tapestry of Guam.
Unlock your creative potential through our workshops and classes designed for all ages and skill levels. Artspace Guåhan is committed to making arts education accessible and enjoyable for everyone.
Artspace is a welcoming haven for artists of all backgrounds, fostering collaboration and inclusivity.
We encourage the exchange
of ideas and celebrate diversity.
Your support and contributions will enable us to meet our goals and improve access to art programs and education on Guam.